Punjab announces complete lockdown from May 8

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to impose complete lockdown in the province starting from May 8 in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

Public movement, as per the decision, will be restricted while pillion riding would as be banned in the province.

Furthermore, restaurants and tourist places will be closed completely while only essential services will be allowed to remain open during the lockdown.

COVID Situation in Pakistan

At least 119 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,113 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the death toll from the novel virus has soared to 18,429. At least 4,113 new infections emerged when 44,838 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of new infections has been recorded at 9.17 percent.

The national tally of confirmed cases has soared to 841,636 while 733,062 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar said that over 150,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan.

The PTI leader shared a tweet that as many as 164,000 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine. Yesterday was the first day when people aged 40 years and above started getting inoculated across Pakistan, he added.