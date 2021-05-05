HBL enables e-Commerce Transactions for all PayPak Cards

05:43 PM | 5 May, 2021
HBL enables e-Commerce Transactions for all PayPak Cards
KARACHI – HBL becomes the first bank to enable PayPak e-Commerce acceptance on its Internet Payment Gateway (IPG). The gateway that currently services over 400+ e-Commerce merchants, will allow PayPak cardholders to securely perform transactions with e-Commerce merchants via HBL.

HBL and 1LINK take pride in expanding financial inclusion across the country and believe that such initiatives will prove to be a milestone for not just PayPak users, but also for the development of Pakistan’s digital payments and e-commerce landscape.

On the occasion, Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK, commented: “HBL has always been at the forefront of digitization and we value our partnership with HBL. This enablement brings PayPak one step closer to ubiquitous acceptance across the digital payment channels, of which e-Commerce is the new normal in the wake of the pandemic. With 3D secure functionality, all 4 million plus PayPak cardholders will have the confidence to use HBL acquiring and adopt e-Commerce transactions. We congratulate HBL on becoming the first acquiring bank accepting PayPak e-commerce payments.”

Mr. Abrar Mir, Chief Innovation and Financial Inclusion Officer - HBL, said: “HBL is proud to become the first acquiring bank that will enable PayPak users to use an e-commerce platform. The Bank’s Internet Payment Gateway is now equipped to facilitate merchants who will accept transactions from PayPak card holders, thereby digitally empowering them to shop online.  HBL aims to be an organization that empowers its customers to have the ability to form eco-system partnerships and deliver scalable solutions in a secure and compliant manner.” 

