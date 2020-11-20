Seven educational institutes sealed in Islamabad after Covid-19 cases surface
01:23 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Three private and four government schools have been closed by the district health officer over-reporting of COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The district health officer has directed to immediately shut these institutions for 14 days.
As per the NCOC statistics, at least 2,738 persons tested positive for COVID-19 while 36 deaths died in the past 24 hours.
Pakistan reports 36 deaths, 2,738 new cases amid ... 10:51 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan on Friday has reported 36 deaths and 2,738 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. As ...
- Seven educational institutes sealed in Islamabad after Covid-19 cases ...01:23 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
- Punjab notifies ban on all public gatherings, indoor weddings12:19 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
- VIDEO – Bus driver arrested for playing video game while driving on ...11:41 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
- PPP’s Raza Rabbani opposes open voting in Senate elections11:17 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan reports 36 deaths, 2,738 new cases amid Covid-19 surge10:51 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
Chloe Moretz to star in upcoming ‘Tom and Jerry’ movie
06:52 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel set to launch on HBO Max streaming & ...04:26 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 'Ki Jana': Nabeel Qureshi bags Best Music Video Award at Miami Short ...02:06 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Baari 2: Momina Mustehsan shares BTS shot with Bilal Saeed12:57 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020