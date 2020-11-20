Seven educational institutes sealed in Islamabad after Covid-19 cases surface
01:23 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Seven educational institutes sealed in Islamabad after Covid-19 cases surface
ISLAMABAD – Three private and four government schools have been closed by the district health officer over-reporting of COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The district health officer has directed to immediately shut these institutions for 14 days.

As per the NCOC statistics, at least 2,738 persons tested positive for COVID-19 while 36 deaths died in the past 24 hours.

