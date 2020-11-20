Pakistan reports 36 deaths, 2,738 new cases amid Covid-19 surge

LAHORE – Pakistan on Friday has reported 36 deaths and 2,738 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 368,665 while the death tally has jumped to 7,561.

Nearly 327,542 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,517 patients are in critical condition.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,098,291 coronavirus tests and 42,909 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

At least 159,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 112,893 in Punjab, 43,259 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,642 in Balochistan, 25,719 in Islamabad, 5,806 in Azad Kashmir and 4,494 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 2,780 individuals have lost their lives to the novel disease in Sindh, 2,811 in Punjab, 1,319 in KP, 158 in Balochistan, 266 in Islamabad, 134 in Azad Kashmir and 93 in GB.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ministry of Education has proposed to close educational institutions from November 24 to January 31 amid the second wave of coronavirus infections in Pakistan.