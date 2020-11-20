Pakistan reports 36 deaths, 2,738 new cases amid Covid-19 surge
Web Desk
10:51 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 36 deaths, 2,738 new cases amid Covid-19 surge
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan on Friday has reported 36 deaths and 2,738 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 368,665 while the death tally has jumped to 7,561.

Nearly 327,542 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,517 patients are in critical condition.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,098,291 coronavirus tests and 42,909 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

At least 159,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 112,893 in Punjab, 43,259 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,642 in Balochistan, 25,719 in Islamabad, 5,806 in Azad Kashmir and 4,494 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 2,780 individuals have lost their lives to the novel disease in Sindh, 2,811 in Punjab, 1,319 in KP, 158 in Balochistan, 266 in Islamabad, 134 in Azad Kashmir and 93 in GB.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ministry of Education has proposed to close educational institutions from November 24 to January 31 amid the second wave of coronavirus infections in Pakistan.

Virus threats: Pakistan's education ministry ... 11:53 AM | 19 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ministry of Education has proposed to close educational institutions from November ...

More From This Category
Punjab notifies ban on all public gatherings, ...
12:19 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 36 deaths, 2,738 new cases amid ...
10:51 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 2,547 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 ...
04:51 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan bans large gatherings with ...
11:55 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Here's the list of Lahore areas under smart ...
11:30 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
US refuses COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first ...
11:14 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Chloe Moretz to star in upcoming ‘Tom and Jerry’ movie
06:52 PM | 19 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr