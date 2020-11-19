Virus threats: Pakistan's education ministry suggests shutting down schools from November 24
11:53 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ministry of Education has proposed to close educational institutions from November 24 to January 31 amid the second wave of coronavirus infections in Pakistan.

As per the plan, primary schools will be closed from November 24, middle from December 2 and higher secondary schools be shut down from December 15, the ministry proposed to the provinces.

The ministry proposed calling teachers to schools and colleges to prepare for online classes. Online education systems, such as Teleschool and Teleradio, can be implemented, it recommended.

The recommendations will be presented in a meeting of provincial education ministers on November 23. Pakistan reopened its schools in September after a closure of over six months.

The federal education ministry also seeks to extend the ongoing academic session to May 31, according to the letter.

It recommended that Matric and Intermediate exams be held in June 2021.

Pakistan reported 37 deaths and 2,800 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. The government has already prohibited indoor weddings and called for strict implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of the virus.

