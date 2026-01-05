Pti Announces Boycott Of Pp 167 By Election In Lahore

LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a boycott of the by-election in PP-167 Lahore.

According to report, PTI Secretary Information Waqas Akram said that the by-election being held in Punjab Assembly constituency PP-167 falls under the party’s boycott policy, therefore it is being boycotted. He clarified that PTI is neither contesting the PP-167 by-election nor supporting any candidate.

It is worth noting that Malik Muhammad Shafee Khokhar will be the PML-N candidate in the PP-167 by-election. The seat fell vacant following the death of his son, MPA Malik Irfan Shafee Khokhar.