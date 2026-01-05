Bank of Punjab clarifies credit card glitch, rules out cyber attack

The Bank of Punjab (BoP) has clarified reports regarding irregular credit card transactions, stating that the issue was caused by a temporary technical glitch and not a cyber-attack.

According to the bank, the irregular transactions were identified during routine monitoring, after which an immediate internal review was conducted. The review confirmed that a limited number of existing credit card holders were able to carry out unauthorized transactions due to a system error. The bank emphasized that the affected customers were not linked to any government scheme or program, including the Asaan Karobar Card.

BoP further stated that the technical gap has now been fully rectified and that the system update carried out on Friday, January 2, 2026, was unrelated to this issue. Recovery actions have been initiated as per standard banking procedures, and most affected customers have already begun repaying over-limit amounts. The bank added that all necessary remedial measures are being implemented.

The bank dismissed claims circulating in sections of the media regarding the amount involved, calling them speculative, exaggerated, and incorrect. It maintained that the situation remains fully manageable.

Impacted credit card holders have been directly contacted and informed by the bank. Customers who have not been approached remain unaffected and need not be concerned. BoP also advised customers to remain vigilant against unauthorized approaches and to only deal with verified bank officials.

For further information, customers can contact the Bank of Punjab helpline at +92-42-111-267-200. The statement was issued in the public interest to raise awareness about increasing cyber-related fraudulent activities.