Naseem Shah fined for ICC code of conduct breach in ILT20 final

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been fined for violating the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct.

Naseem Shah was penalized for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct during the International League T20 (ILT20).

Representing Desert Vipers in the ILT20, the fast bowler was fined 10 percent of his match fee for a Level 1 offence during the Season 4 final against MI Emirates, played on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The 22-year-old was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to using language, actions, or gestures that provoke or insult a batter after dismissal.

How did the controversy begin?

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the ILT20 final when MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard defended a delivery from Naseem Shah, with the ball returning straight to the bowler.

Naseem Shah picked up the ball and looked at Pollard with a smile, which prompted an aggressive reaction from Pollard, leading to a verbal exchange between the two players.

Both players moved close to each other, with Pollard clearly appearing angry while Naseem Shah was also seen responding. Umpires and Desert Vipers players intervened to defuse the situation, though both players remained visibly unhappy.

Later, Naseem Shah dismissed Pollard on the first ball of the 16th over, settling the score.

It is worth noting that Desert Vipers defeated MI Emirates by 46 runs in the final to win the International League T20 title for the first time.