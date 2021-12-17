Pakistan detects second Omicron case; patient flees Karachi quarantine facility

05:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Pakistan detects second Omicron case; patient flees Karachi quarantine facility
KARACHI – Pakistan has detected its second case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant that first emerged in South Africa last month, prompting various nations to re-impose travel restrictions.

Reports said that the case was detected after a 35-year-old patient returned to Karachi from the United Kingdom, which is not included in Pakistan’s Category C list.

Health officials confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant in the person after completing genomic sequencing of the sample.

Later, the patient was shifted to a government-controlled quarantine facility set up at a hotel in the city where 19 other suspected Covid-19 patients are isolated.

The Omicron-infected patient, however, managed to flee the facility due to a lack of proper security arrangement that is a responsibility of the government.

Report further said that so far 38 Covid patients have fled from the facility.  

