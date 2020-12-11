COVID-19: Pakistan reports 3,047 fresh cases, 50 deaths in one day
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday has recorded 50 deaths and 3,047 new cases due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 8,653 as 50 more died in the last 24 hours.
The total count of active cases stands at 44,582 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared up to 432,327. Nearly 2,538 patients are said to be in critical condition.
At least 379,092 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far with 4,791 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
The positivity rate was declined a bit and is currently at 7.15 percent. Karachi however tops the list as the positivity rate stands at 18.43 in the metropolitan city.
A total of 42,596 tests were conducted across the country while 5,948,742 samples have been tested thus far.
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review the ongoing situation in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the opposition parties to suspend their political public gathering in wake of coronavirus resurgence. We need to battle with it as a nation. He warned that medical facilities will soon fill if the positivity rate continues to increase in the country.
He asked the opposition to delay their public gathering for two or three months instead of endangering public lives as such events triggered the spread of the novel virus.
