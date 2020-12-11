Nadia Khan reportedly engaged for the third time
10:47 AM | 11 Dec, 2020
Nadia Khan reportedly engaged for the third time
ISLAMABAD – Famous Pakistani host and actress Nadia Khan has reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

As per the sources, fiancé of the 41-year-old TV actress and host happens to be an Air force pilot. Both are planning to get married in the upcoming weeks, as Khan has been spotted visiting her designer friends for the upcoming wedding.

Although there is no confirmation from her side, as she has not posted anything about the engagement ceremony yet.

It is pertinent to mention that Nadia has been married twice before, and is a mother of three children.

She started her career as a television presenter in 1993, made her first television debut in the PTV show “Daak Time (Mail Time) with Uncle Sargam," and is best known for her talk show “The Nadia Khan Show.”

The multi-talented Khan dubbed the “Oprah Winfrey” of Pakistan in 2007. She also won the Masala Lifestyle Awards for Best TV Presenter 2008 and 2009.

