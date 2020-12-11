Feroze Khan's latest post casts further doubts on his 'separation' with Alizey Khan
Rumours of Feroze Khan and Alizey Khan's separation have been rife since the start of this month.
People are speculating about the separation since they both have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and no official statement has been released.
Amidst the rumours, the Khaani star posted a picture with his son, along with a cryptic caption: “If she don’t like children, we can’t party.”
Later, the 30-year-old deleted the Instagram caption but people are still talking about it!
After Feroze Khan’s post, Alizey Khan took to Instagram and posted a lovely click with her son Sultan, penning down a blissful note:
“I asked God to send me man who will always protect and love me, so he grant me a Son.”
Her post went viral and the comments section was flooded with the fans questioning whether the couple had separated or not.
