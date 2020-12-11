FIA arrests member of alleged pornography gang in Hyderabad

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing on Thursday, has arrested a man named Ayaz Ahmed Memon after a tip-off about the pornography website operated from Sindh.

Reportedly, the alleged member Ayaz Memon was arrested from Marvi Town. He was a part of a 35-member countrywide network. The ring approached women through advertisements by offering a handsome monthly salary.

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa on ISIS hit list 07:09 PM | 27 Aug, 2017 NEW YORK - Lebanese-American ex-porn star Mia Khalifa claims the so-called ‘Islamic State’ has threatened to behead ...

The Federal investigator spokesperson said the pornography racket target needy women, and later asked them to make video calls to the group’s international clients.

The network operates at an international level and earn money through virtual currency.

Video recording equipment, nine cell phones, desktop computers and laptops have been recovered from the suspect's possession.