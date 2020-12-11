Virgin Atlantic first flight lands at Islamabad airport (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari along with British High Commissioner Christian Turner welcomed Virgin Airlines as the first flight lands at Islamabad Airport on Friday.
British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner extended his felicitations over the inaugural flight of the Virgin Atlantic airline in Pakistan.
Bauhat Mubarak ???????? ! With @sayedzbukhari at touch-down of the first @VirginAtlantic flight. From 0 ???????? flights to 20 a week is a sign of confidence in Pakistan #UKPakDosti pic.twitter.com/fS9hfOHINM— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) December 11, 2020
Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said the revival of international airlines will improve trade and tourism in the country. Virgin Airlines is the second-largest airline in the UK to launch a series of flights to Pakistan after British Airlines, he added.
This development will further enhance the scope of relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
British Airways announces to resume flights for ... 08:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
LONDON – British Airways has announced that it will resume flight operations to Pakistan from the UK, signaling ...
He said British airline Virgin Atlantic has been allowed to land eight flights a week and will use the modern Airbus A332 for Pakistan.
Earlier, Virgin Airlines was allowed to operate direct flights to Islamabad, after getting approval from Pakistan’s aviation.
AirSial: PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's third ... 05:14 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched AirSial, the third private airline of Pakistan ...
- Realme brings a gift from another planet for its fans, a unique ...01:01 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Virgin Atlantic first flight lands at Islamabad airport (VIDEO)12:48 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- FIA arrests member of alleged pornography gang in Hyderabad12:20 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Ex-PM aide Abdul Hafeez Shaikh takes oath as federal minister11:47 AM | 11 Dec, 2020
-
- Behroze Sabzwari recovers from Covid-19 infection05:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
-
- 'Ertugrul' arrives in Pakistan on short visit02:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
-
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020