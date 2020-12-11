Virgin Atlantic first flight lands at Islamabad airport (VIDEO)
12:48 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari along with British High Commissioner Christian Turner welcomed Virgin Airlines as the first flight lands at Islamabad Airport on Friday.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner extended his felicitations over the inaugural flight of the Virgin Atlantic airline in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said the revival of international airlines will improve trade and tourism in the country. Virgin Airlines is the second-largest airline in the UK to launch a series of flights to Pakistan after British Airlines, he added.

This development will further enhance the scope of relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

He said British airline Virgin Atlantic has been allowed to land eight flights a week and will use the modern Airbus A332 for Pakistan.

Earlier, Virgin Airlines was allowed to operate direct flights to Islamabad, after getting approval from Pakistan’s aviation.

