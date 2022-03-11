Pakistani teen cueist Ahsan Ramzan wins IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan has won the final of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation, beating Iran’s Amir Sarkosh in Qatari capital on Friday.

The Pakistani prodigy claimed the feat after defeating Sarkosh with 5-6 and becomes the third-youngest player to win the World Snooker Championship.

Ramzan,16, earlier defeated defending champion Muhammad Asif in the semi-finals after a thrilling contest.

Making Pakistan Proud: Pakistan's 16 year, young cueist #AhsanRamzan has bagged the title of IBSF World Snooker Championship.



Young man with Big goals and dreams, you’ll go to heights with your talent!



Champions 🏆!



pic.twitter.com/JwSVrnsR1i — Iftikhar Durrani (@DuraniIftikhar) March 11, 2022

Earlier, he made it to the finals after defeating another Pakistani cueist and defending World Champion Mohammad Asif in a thrilling contest in the semi-finals by 5-4.

Ramzan, who has U-16, U-17, and U-18 titles under his belt, was placed in Group C with Sri Lankan and Russian players. He earlier defeated all of them, clinching nine frames while losing only two.

Photo of the day: Young Pakistani cueist Ahaan Ramzan gets emotional after beating his senior and defending champion Mohammad Asif in semi final of IBSF World Snooker Championship.

Ahsan left his education in Grade 8 and turned to professional snooker after the demise of his father three years ago. He already lost his mother at the tender age of four.

The Pakistani cueist etched his name in the annals of the game by becoming the youngest ever men’s finalist but was unlucky to create another history of winning all five national titles.

3 medals Out 4

Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰



IBSF WOLRD (MEN) SNOOKER CHAMPIONSHIP 2021, #Doha #Qatar2022



Three Pakistanis have reached into Semi finals of World Cup ...

Many Congrats to M.Asif, M. Sajjad & Ahsan Ramzan.#Worldsnooker#Cueiest #PakistanZindabad #Talentfactory pic.twitter.com/9MTNoahvfx — Nadira Mushtaque (@naadiisporty) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, snooker players from the South Asian country will now take part in the 37th Asian Championship that is set to start after the IBSF World Championships from March 12.