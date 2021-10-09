Mohammad Sajjad becomes first Pakistani to hit maximum 147 break in snooker

08:53 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Mohammad Sajjad becomes first Pakistani to hit maximum 147 break in snooker
Share

KARACHI – Mohammad Sajjad has set a first domestic record by scoring a maximum 147 break at National Snooker Championship.

He achieved the milestone in quarter-final of the ongoing tournament in Karachi. He potted all the balls in the second frame. He potted all the red balls with black ball.

It is for the first time in a domestic event that a player potted all the balls.

Babar Masih wins Pakistan silver medal at IBSF ... 08:42 PM | 21 Sep, 2021

DOHA – Pakistan’s top cueist Babar Masih has won the silver media at the IBSF 6-Red World Cup held in ...

More From This Category
LIVE – Northern field first against Balochistan ...
07:37 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Shoaib Malik replaces Sohaib Maqsood in ...
04:00 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
FFPL II Grand Final - The biggest ever esports ...
03:32 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeat ...
03:07 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s Sohaib Maqsood ruled out of T20 ...
01:29 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: National squad allowed training ...
11:41 AM | 9 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veena Malik requests fans to pray for her speedy recovery
07:21 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr