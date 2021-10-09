Mohammad Sajjad becomes first Pakistani to hit maximum 147 break in snooker
08:53 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – Mohammad Sajjad has set a first domestic record by scoring a maximum 147 break at National Snooker Championship.
He achieved the milestone in quarter-final of the ongoing tournament in Karachi. He potted all the balls in the second frame. He potted all the red balls with black ball.
It is for the first time in a domestic event that a player potted all the balls.
