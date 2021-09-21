Babar Masih wins Pakistan silver medal at IBSF 6-Red Snooker World Cup

DOHA – Pakistan’s top cueist Babar Masih has won the silver media at the IBSF 6-Red World Cup held in Qatar’s capital.

Earlier in the day, Masih had qualified for the final after downing Germany’s Richard Wienold in the semifinal, making it 6-4.

He faced off Indian player Pankaj Advani in the final round where he lost the match to rival after neck-to-neck competition.

Advani defeated Masih 7-5 frames.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi-based player had defeated his fellow countryman Haris Tahir in the quarterfinal with a score of 6-0.