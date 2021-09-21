FBISE announces intermediate results 2021 tomorrow

09:52 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
FBISE announces intermediate results 2021 tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results for intermediate part-II tomorrow (Wednesday).

An officials statement issued on Tuesday said that the results will be released at 1:30pm tomorrow.

It added that the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood will attend the result announcement ceremony as a special guest.

Bakhtawar Bhutto sends adorable birthday gift to brother Bilawal
04:36 PM | 21 Sep, 2021

