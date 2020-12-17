Karachi University declares entry test results of bachelor programmes — Check Results Here

08:19 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
Karachi University declares entry test results of bachelor programmes — Check Results Here
KARACHI – The University of Karachi on Thursday announced the result of the entry test of Bachelor's programmes and department of visual studies.

Dr Saima Akhtar, the incharge KU Directorate of Admissions, in a statement said that the test results have been uploaded on the web portal of the university. 

Click below for results;

http://www.uokadmission.edu.pk/login

She said that the final result of the entry test of the Bachelor's and Master's programmes and department of visual studies would be uploaded on the portal on December 21, 2020, Geo News reported. 

The university conducted entry test for the department of visual studies on December 6, for the Master's programmes on December 12, and for the Bachelor's programme on December 13, 2020.

The results are being announced with three-day delay due to technical issues in the system. 

Kashif Zameer released on bail after brief detention over threats to TV reporter
06:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2020

