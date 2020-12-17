Indian PM Modi sends condolence letter to Nawaz Sharif on mother’s demise

ISLAMABAD – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to condole the demise of his mother.

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week forwarded the letter to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, asking her to covey it to his father who is in London since last year for his treatment.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, had died in London on November 22. Her body was later brought to Pakistan and she was buried in Jati Umra, Lahore.

The Modi’s letter dated Nov 27 states, “Dear Mian Sahib, I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your mother Begum Shamim Akhtar on 22 November in London. My heartfelt condolences are with you in this hour of intense grief”.

“I recall my interaction with her [Begum Shamid] during my brief visit to Lahore in 2015. Her simplicity and warmth was indeed very touching.

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon you and your family to bear this irreparable loss”.