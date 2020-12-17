Hasnain Lehri and late Zara Abid declared best models at Lux Style Awards 2020 – Check out all Fashion winners
Share
The LUX Style Awards office announced the winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards on Thursday. This is the first time in the nineteen-year history of the LSA’s that the entire judging and awarding process has been managed online.
LSA’s effort to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organizers was well appreciated.
Here is the list of the winners in the category of Fashion that was announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony:
Fashion
Model of the Year – Male
Hasnain Lehri
Model of the Year – Female
Zara Abid (posthumous)
Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret
Generation
Achievement in Fashion Design - Luxury Pret
Sana Safinaz
Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal Couture
Sana Safinaz
Best Menswear Designer
Ismail Farid
Best Fashion Photographer
Shahbaz Shazi
Best Makeup and Hair Artist
Saima Bargfrede
Best Emerging Talent- Fashion
Sachal Afzal
LSA announces winners for the 19th LUX Style ... 01:27 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – The LUX Style Awards office announced the winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards on Thursday. This is ...
- UK’s Cardiff University holds webinar to raise awareness of climate ...10:13 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Mere Paas Tum Ho wins big at LAS 2020 – Check out all Television ...09:55 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Indian PM Modi sends condolence letter to Nawaz Sharif on mother’s ...08:59 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Kashif Zameer released on bail after brief detention over threats to ...06:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020