Hasnain Lehri and late Zara Abid declared best models at Lux Style Awards 2020 – Check out all Fashion winners
Web Desk
09:40 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
The LUX Style Awards office announced the winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards on Thursday. This is the first time in the nineteen-year history of the LSA’s that the entire judging and awarding process has been managed online.

LSA’s effort to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organizers was well appreciated.

Here is the list of the winners in the category of Fashion that was announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony:

Fashion

Model of the Year – Male 

Hasnain Lehri

Model of the Year – Female 

Zara Abid (posthumous)

Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret 

Generation

Achievement in Fashion Design - Luxury Pret 

Sana Safinaz

Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal Couture 

Sana Safinaz

Best Menswear Designer 

Ismail Farid

Best Fashion Photographer 

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Makeup and Hair Artist 

Saima Bargfrede

Best Emerging Talent- Fashion

Sachal Afzal 

