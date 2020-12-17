Hasnain Lehri and late Zara Abid declared best models at Lux Style Awards 2020 – Check out all Fashion winners

The LUX Style Awards office announced the winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards on Thursday. This is the first time in the nineteen-year history of the LSA’s that the entire judging and awarding process has been managed online.

LSA’s effort to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organizers was well appreciated.

Here is the list of the winners in the category of Fashion that was announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony:

Fashion

Model of the Year – Male

Hasnain Lehri

Model of the Year – Female

Zara Abid (posthumous)

Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret

Generation

Achievement in Fashion Design - Luxury Pret

Sana Safinaz

Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal Couture

Sana Safinaz

Best Menswear Designer

Ismail Farid

Best Fashion Photographer

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Makeup and Hair Artist

Saima Bargfrede

Best Emerging Talent- Fashion

Sachal Afzal