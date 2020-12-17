LSA announces winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards

KARACHI – The LUX Style Awards office announced the winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards on Thursday.

This is the first time in the nineteen year history of the LSA’s that the entire judging and awarding process has been conducted online. This was an intrinsic part of the LSA’s efforts to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organizers.

In a first for LSA, the winners in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music and TV are also being announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony, which is to be shown online next week.

The LUX Style Awards is Pakistan’s most prestigious Awards night and fans and viewers wait in anticipation for the event that honours winners in 28 categories. Two Lifetime Achievement Awards were announced as well. Anwar Maqsood, revered compere, writer and host par-excellence, will be conferred the Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion was awarded to photo journalist and photographer Tapu Javeri.

19th LUX Style Award Winners

Fashion

Model of the Year – Male

Hasnain Lehri

Model of the Year – Female

Zara Abid (posthumous)

Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret

Generation

Achievement in Fashion Design - Luxury Pret

Sana Safinaz

Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal Couture

Sana Safinaz

Best Menswear Designer

Ismail Farid

Best Fashion Photographer

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Makeup and Hair Artist

Saima Bargfrede

Best Emerging Talent- Fashion

Sachal Afzal for Male Model

Film

Best Film

Laal Kabootar

Best Director Film

Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actor- Viewer’s Choice

Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actress- Viewer’s Choice

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Best Film Actor Critics

Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actress Critics

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Music

Best Song

Raavi by Sajjad Ali from Raavi

Singer of the Year

Hadia Hashmi - Bol Hu

Best Emerging Talent

Big Foot Music - Hamad Khan, Sohaib Lari

Best Playback Singer

Ali Tariq for Behka Na from Parey Hut Love

Best Original Sound Track

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi by JB Sisters/Rahma Ali Composed and Produced by Sami Khan

Television

Best TV Play

Mere Paas Tum Ho

Best Play Director

Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best Play Writer

Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actor – Critics

Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb

Best TV Actress – Critics

Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actor - Viewer’s Choice

Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actress -Viewer’s Choice

Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar

Best Emerging Talent TV

Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho