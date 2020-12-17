LSA announces winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards
KARACHI – The LUX Style Awards office announced the winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards on Thursday.

This is the first time in the nineteen year history of the LSA’s that the entire judging and awarding process has been conducted online. This was an intrinsic part of the LSA’s efforts to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organizers.

In a first for LSA, the winners in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music and TV are also being announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony, which is to be shown online next week.

The LUX Style Awards is Pakistan’s most prestigious Awards night and fans and viewers wait in anticipation for the event that honours winners in 28 categories. Two Lifetime Achievement Awards were announced as well. Anwar Maqsood, revered compere, writer and host par-excellence, will be conferred the Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion was awarded to photo journalist and photographer Tapu Javeri.

19th LUX Style Award Winners

Fashion 

Model of the Year – Male 

Hasnain Lehri

Model of the Year – Female 

Zara Abid (posthumous)

Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret 

Generation

Achievement in Fashion Design - Luxury Pret 

Sana Safinaz

Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal Couture 

Sana Safinaz

Best Menswear Designer 

Ismail Farid

Best Fashion Photographer 

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Makeup and Hair Artist 

Saima Bargfrede

Best Emerging Talent- Fashion

Sachal Afzal for Male Model

Film

Best Film 

Laal Kabootar

Best Director Film 

Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actor- Viewer’s Choice 

Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actress- Viewer’s Choice 

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Best Film Actor Critics 

Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actress Critics 

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Music  

Best Song  

Raavi by Sajjad Ali from Raavi

Singer of the Year 

Hadia Hashmi - Bol Hu

Best Emerging Talent

Big Foot Music - Hamad Khan, Sohaib Lari

Best Playback Singer

Ali Tariq for Behka Na from Parey Hut Love

Best Original Sound Track 

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi by JB Sisters/Rahma Ali Composed and Produced by Sami Khan

Television

Best TV Play

Mere Paas Tum Ho

Best Play Director

Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best Play Writer 

Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actor – Critics 

Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb

Best TV Actress – Critics 

Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actor - Viewer’s Choice 

Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actress -Viewer’s Choice 

Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar

Best Emerging Talent TV 

Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho

