Watch – Mehwish Hayat takes a ride in amusement park

Leading lady Mehwish Hayat's bold persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The London Nahi Jaunga actress is undoubtedly one of the leading Lollywood divas with a massive fan following, but the gorgeous actress is truly a child at heart who loves rides, in particular, merry-go-round swings.

Taking to Instagram, the JPNA actor dropped a glimpse of her adventurous nature as she took a trip to the amusement park with her niece. The 34-year-old let loose her inner child and laughed her heart out

"Well .. because a trip to the amusement park is always incomplete without a ride on the merry-go-round ???? Thanks to my niece who made me do it ! ♥️???? merrygoround???? #knoebels #funtimes #MehwishHayat", captioned the Load Wedding actor.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat recently starred in the blockbuster Marvel series Ms Marvel, and the Eid film London Nahi Jaunga. Both projects have been successful and Hayat's performance has been lauded.