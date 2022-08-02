Sara Ali Khan's new workout video goes viral

Web Desk
08:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Sara Ali Khan's new workout video goes viral
Source: Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)
Share

Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan has been blessing the timelines of her fans with gorgeous photos and stunning looks and now a fierce workout routine.

While the Atrangi Re actress has been vacationing for quite some days, now the fitness enthusiast refuses to compromise on her workout routines.

The Simba actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video where she can be seen intensely working out, and giving fitness goals.

"It’s good to be back ????

Hogaya Holiday come back on track ????

You must work hard, there’s no easy hack ????????

Just keep going- no time to slack ????‍♀️⌛️

You cannot crack- so just attack! ????????

Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack ????", captioned the Kedarnath star.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was highly praised for her performance in the film Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in black sultry ... 04:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

The princess of the Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star, Sara Ali Khan made a sizzling appearance at the ...

More From This Category
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire ...
07:33 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Jannat Mirza opens her beauty salon, celebrates ...
05:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral
07:12 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Sunny Leone’s new swimming pool video breaks ...
08:10 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Naseebo Lal and her son bewitch audience with a ...
06:38 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Watch – Mehwish Hayat takes a ride in amusement ...
08:30 PM | 2 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot in swimming pool
07:33 PM | 2 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr