Sara Ali Khan's new workout video goes viral
Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan has been blessing the timelines of her fans with gorgeous photos and stunning looks and now a fierce workout routine.
While the Atrangi Re actress has been vacationing for quite some days, now the fitness enthusiast refuses to compromise on her workout routines.
The Simba actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video where she can be seen intensely working out, and giving fitness goals.
"It’s good to be back ????
Hogaya Holiday come back on track ????
You must work hard, there’s no easy hack ????????
Just keep going- no time to slack ????♀️⌛️
You cannot crack- so just attack! ????????
Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack ????", captioned the Kedarnath star.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was highly praised for her performance in the film Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.
