Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in black sultry sheer gown

The princess of the Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star, Sara Ali Khan made a sizzling appearance at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards ceremony which was held in Mumbai.

The star-studded affair saw many celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward for the night but Sara Ali Khan truly aced her fashion game.

The Simmba star turned heads in a gorgeous black outfit as she attended the party. Donning a black sexy dress, Sara looked stunning with her subtle glam and beach waves.

Taking to Instagram, the Kedarnath actor shared the sizzling clicks and left the temperature soaring with her bold wardrobe choices and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Moreover, Kartik Aaryan was also present at the event and the duo had an awkward moment. The ex-couple, who garnered a lot of media attention during their movie Love Aaj Kal 2, were rumoured to be dating each other but later parted ways.

Now, Sara and Kartik were spotted be seen bumping into each other at the red carpet and the duo posed for the camera but the netizens found the interaction quite awkward.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was highly praised for her performance in the film Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.