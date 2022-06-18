Dua Zehra’s father challenges SHC verdict in Supreme Court
Dua Zehra’s father challenges SHC verdict in Supreme Court
The latest development in the Dua Zehra case is that her father has challenged the Sindh High Court’s verdict in the case in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the high court had allowed the Karachi teenager to decide whether she wanted to live with her parents or go with her husband. The SHC gave its verdict based on Dua Zehra’s statement and the medical test,

The petition read. “Dua Zehra’s age has been described as 17 years in the medical report, while according to the NADRA record and educational certificates her age is 14 years,” the father pleaded.

The police have submitted its challan in ‘C’ Class in the trial court. The petitioner has sought an immediate hearing of the case. The case is expected to be heard in the apex court next week.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, issued written order in the Dua Zehra case, the Karachi teen who had gone missing from her hometown and later surfaced in Punjab.

Moreover, the SHC observed that no evidence was found that the girl had been abducted and restrained authorities concerned from registering abduction cases. The SHC had also disposed of the petition filed by the parents for the alleged abduction of the teenage girl.

