FM Bilawal Bhutto launches digital power of attorney facility for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday formally launched the automation of power of attorney for overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister appreciated NADRA for extending a great facility to the Pakistani expatriates and Pakistani missions abroad. He expressed hope that this service will also be available at the foreign office in future.

NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik said the facility will be available in 197 countries for overseas Pakistanis. He said the launch of digital power of attorney will enable overseas Pakistanis to avail this facility online that would save their time and money as well.

He said online video facility has also been added to the process to make the record accessible in courts. He said for this purpose we have developed modern software. He said all legal obstacles for this purpose were removed with the collaboration of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radio Pakistan reported.

Under the facility, an applicant will get access to the PoA Portal to create their account by providing their email address along with other details. Once successfully signed up and authenticated, the executor can lodge PoA by submitting required documents.

Before submitting an online PoA application, applicant must be an overseas Pakistani residing abroad.