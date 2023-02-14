FM Bilawal Bhutto launches digital power of attorney facility for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday formally launched the automation of power of attorney for overseas Pakistanis.
Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister appreciated NADRA for extending a great facility to the Pakistani expatriates and Pakistani missions abroad. He expressed hope that this service will also be available at the foreign office in future.
NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik said the facility will be available in 197 countries for overseas Pakistanis. He said the launch of digital power of attorney will enable overseas Pakistanis to avail this facility online that would save their time and money as well.
He said online video facility has also been added to the process to make the record accessible in courts. He said for this purpose we have developed modern software. He said all legal obstacles for this purpose were removed with the collaboration of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radio Pakistan reported.
Under the facility, an applicant will get access to the PoA Portal to create their account by providing their email address along with other details. Once successfully signed up and authenticated, the executor can lodge PoA by submitting required documents.
Before submitting an online PoA application, applicant must be an overseas Pakistani residing abroad.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.
Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.
Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.
The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,210
