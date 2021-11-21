Nadra starts registering orphan children
07:10 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
Nadra starts registering orphan children
LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Saturday launched a programme to register orphan children in the country.

A special Nadra team led by Director General (retired) Maj Saqlain Abbas Bokhari visited the SOS Village and registered the children there. The team issued CNICs to children 18 and above.

According to Nadra, it will complete registration of all children at orphanages in 2021. It said the step has been taken to facilitate the orphan children or those whose parents have separation.

Bokhari spoke to the children at the SOS Village and listened to their problems regarding registration with Nadra.

He said orphan children’s registration with Nadra would help them pursue their goals and remove problems in getting jobs and related matters. He also deployed a special Nadra mobile van at the institution.

