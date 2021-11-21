PM Imran vows to take action against land mafias
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the government would take action against land mafias and their facilitators with the help of digital record maintained by cadastral mapping.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister said twhen the government began cadastral mapping of Pakistan to digitalise land records there was a massive resistance just like protests over Electronic Voting Machines.
He said results of phase-1 survey of state lands show phenomenal state land encroachment including of forest land through land mafia-political elite connivance.
Imran Khan said the most shocking facts to come out are huge total value of all encroached state land in three major cities which is approximately worth of 5595 billion rupees.
He said the approximately value of encroached forest land is 1869 billion rupees. He said this has aggravated Pakistan’s existing lack of sufficient forest cover.
The most shocking facts to come out are: 1. The huge total value of all encroached state & 3 major cities land - approx Rs 5595 bn; 2. The approx value of encroached forest land - Rs 1869 bn. This has aggravated Pak's existing lack of sufficient forest cover.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 21, 2021
- Pakistan Test players leave for two-match series in Bangladesh07:40 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
-
- PM Imran vows to take action against land mafias06:40 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- When is Babar Azam getting married? Pakistan captain answers most ...06:00 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- BANvPAK – ICC fines Shaheen Afridi for throwing ball at Bangladeshi ...05:30 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Arijit Singh expresses love for Pakistani singers during live ...04:00 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Video of Ayesha Omar swimming with Tanzanian turtles goes viral02:48 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Sana Khan dedicates heartfelt post to husband on first wedding ...11:28 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021