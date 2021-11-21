PM Imran vows to take action against land mafias 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the government would take action against land mafias and their facilitators with the help of digital record maintained by cadastral mapping.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said twhen the government began cadastral mapping of Pakistan to digitalise land records there was a massive resistance just like protests over Electronic Voting Machines.

He said results of phase-1 survey of state lands show phenomenal state land encroachment including of forest land through land mafia-political elite connivance.

Imran Khan said the most shocking facts to come out are huge total value of all encroached state land in three major cities which is approximately worth of 5595 billion rupees.

He said the approximately value of encroached forest land is 1869 billion rupees. He said this has aggravated Pakistan’s existing lack of sufficient forest cover.