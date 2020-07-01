Punjab imposes smart lockdown in eight more areas of Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI – The district administration has received a notification from the Punjab government imposing smart lockdown in eight more areas of Rawalpindi at 12:00 midnight, in order to control and limit the spread of novel coronavirus.
According to media reports, the smart lockdown would continue till 9:00 pm on July 3 during which Gulzar e Quaid, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Kotha Kallan, Morgah, Takht Pari, Nankari Bazar and Bara Market will remain under smart lockdown.
However, only essential food items shops, medical stores, hospitals, general stores, tandoors and emergency service shops will remain open in these areas identified as hotspots of novel coronavirus.
