Punjab imposes smart lockdown in eight more areas of Rawalpindi
Web Desk
10:40 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in eight more areas of Rawalpindi
Share

RAWALPINDI – The district administration has received a notification from the Punjab government imposing smart lockdown in eight more areas of Rawalpindi at 12:00 midnight, in order to control and limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to media reports, the smart lockdown would continue till 9:00 pm on July 3 during which Gulzar e Quaid, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Kotha Kallan, Morgah, Takht Pari, Nankari Bazar and Bara Market will remain under smart lockdown.

However, only essential food items shops, medical stores, hospitals, general stores, tandoors and emergency service shops will remain open in these areas identified as hotspots of novel coronavirus.

More From This Category
61 areas reopened in Lahore, smart lockdown ...
02:02 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Young boy martyred in Indian troops' unprovoked ...
01:11 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking Ghulam ...
12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Indian troops kill two more Kashmiri youth in IOK
10:52 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in eight more areas ...
10:40 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to ...
09:33 AM | 1 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus
01:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr