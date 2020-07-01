Indian troops kill two more Kashmiri youth in IOK
10:52 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
Share
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred another Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district today (Wednesday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth in a fake encounter during a military operation near Keri area of the district.
The troops martyred a civilian during a cordon and search operation in Model town area of Sopore early morning today.
The operations in Rajouri and Sopore were going on. The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in Sopore.
- 61 areas reopened in Lahore, smart lockdown extended in seven ...02:02 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
-
- Young boy martyred in Indian troops' unprovoked ceasefire violations ...01:11 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
-
- IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking Ghulam Sarwar Khan's removal12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
-
- Samra Raza Mir to release a new song soon12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics partner sues Coty after investment12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020