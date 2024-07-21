Afghanis storm Pakistan consulate in Germany; probe underway

Afghan citizens hurled stones on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt and took down the Pakistani flag.

Pakistani diplomatic officials protested to German Foreign Ministry and demanded an investigation into the tragic incident that took place in Frankfurt.

The incident occurred during a protest in Frankfurt, where Afghan citizens stormed the Pakistani consulate, and clips of the shameful incident went viral on social media.

Media reports claimed that Afghan citizens also tried to burn Pakistani flag. Authorities said the German government is responsible for the security of foreign diplomats.

On this issue, the international community is also concerned while Pakistani diplomatic officials have been assured of a thorough investigation by the German authorities in Frankfurt.

According to local media, German authorities have also arrested several people who are being investigated after the video of this matter went viral on social media.