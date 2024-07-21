Afghanis storm Pakistan consulate in Germany; probe underway

Afghan citizens hurled stones on Pakistani consulate in Frankfurt and took down the Pakistani flag.
Pakistani diplomatic officials protested to German Foreign Ministry and demanded an investigation into the tragic incident that took place in Frankfurt.
The incident occurred during a protest in Frankfurt, where Afghan citizens stormed the Pakistani consulate, and clips of the shameful incident went viral on social media.
Media reports claimed that Afghan citizens also tried to burn Pakistani flag. Authorities said the German government is responsible for the security of foreign diplomats.
On this issue, the international community is also concerned while Pakistani diplomatic officials have been assured of a thorough investigation by the German authorities in Frankfurt.
According to local media, German authorities have also arrested several people who are being investigated after the video of this matter went viral on social media.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
