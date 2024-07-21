Search

Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif's close aid Asif Kirmani quits PML-N

Web Desk
11:38 AM | 21 Jul, 2024
Nawaz Sharif's close aid Asif Kirmani quits PML-N

Another blow to ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as Asif Kirmani has resigned from the party.

Kirmani, close aid of party supremo Nawaz Sharif, criticised party’s leadership and its current political direction, citing his dissatisfaction with their handling of the economy, which he believes has exacerbated the rising cost of living and inflation.

He also expressed concern that the party’s leadership is celebrating their "ineffective governance" while the public continues to suffer. In his statement, the seasoned politician addressed Sharif directly, saying, “Nawaz Sharif Sahib! All is not well.”

At the moment, Asif did not indicate any plans to join another political party but promised to provide a detailed explanation for his decision soon.

Kirmani's resignation is part of a broader trend of high-profile PML-N figures leaving the party. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Zubair, and Miftah Ismail earlier left the party citing disagreements with the leadership and concerns about the party's relevance in current politics.

Former-Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair quits PML-N

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:38 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Nawaz Sharif's close aid Asif Kirmani quits PML-N

10:46 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Afghanis storm Pakistan consulate in Germany; probe underway

10:09 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh govt issues 'Shoot-on-Sight' orders for curfew violators ...

09:36 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Karachi braces for more rains today as new weather system enters ...

09:07 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Rangers personnel arrested for robbing food centre in Karachi's ...

08:48 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

PTI ready to dissolve KP Assembly for fresh elections, says Fazl

Pakistan

10:02 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Seven Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia this year as total tally ...

12:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

University of Okara takes legal action as explicit video goes viral

10:15 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud's leaked audio call exposes terror group's ...

02:18 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Power to the People: Government's Bold Move to Slash Electricity ...

11:28 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Osama bin Laden's close aid arrested by CTD in Lahore

05:36 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Govt announces boycott of Israeli products after successful ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:38 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Nawaz Sharif's close aid Asif Kirmani quits PML-N

Gold & Silver

11:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan takes a dip for 2nd day

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.35 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: