Nawaz Sharif's close aid Asif Kirmani quits PML-N

Another blow to ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as Asif Kirmani has resigned from the party.

Kirmani, close aid of party supremo Nawaz Sharif, criticised party’s leadership and its current political direction, citing his dissatisfaction with their handling of the economy, which he believes has exacerbated the rising cost of living and inflation.

He also expressed concern that the party’s leadership is celebrating their "ineffective governance" while the public continues to suffer. In his statement, the seasoned politician addressed Sharif directly, saying, “Nawaz Sharif Sahib! All is not well.”

At the moment, Asif did not indicate any plans to join another political party but promised to provide a detailed explanation for his decision soon.

Kirmani's resignation is part of a broader trend of high-profile PML-N figures leaving the party. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Zubair, and Miftah Ismail earlier left the party citing disagreements with the leadership and concerns about the party's relevance in current politics.