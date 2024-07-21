MDCAT 2024: Check latest update for Syllabus, and Registration

Medical aspirants in Pakistan are waiting for MDCAT 2024 as Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has set September 22, 2024 as final date for the exam

For this year PMDC has decided to keep existing syllabus for MDCAT 2024. Officials said this decision is intended to help students.

PMDC claimed taking step to ensure transparency in admission process. All universities have been instructed to uphold this standard.

Additional details regarding the MDCAT exam, including the schedule and registration process, will be available on the PMDC website soon.

