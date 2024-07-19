MDCAT 2024 date announced by PMDC; check syllabus, registration details

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced the schedule for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test 2024 (MDCAT 2024), saying it will take place on September 22, 2024.

PMDC President Professor Dr. Rizwan Taj made the announcement, stating that the test will be conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and international.

MDCAT is a paper based test conducted in Pakistan and internationally each year for the aspirants who want to take admission in undergraduate medical and dental programs in Pakistan. It is a pre-requisite for students to clear the test for admission in all medical and dental colleges in Pakistan.

MDCAT 2024 Syllabus

The official said that the syllabus of the MDCAT 2024 will be uploaded on the official website of PMDC by next week. He said that the syllabus for this year’s test will remain unchanged, adding that the decision aims at facilitating the students.

Dr Taj has issued instruction to all provincial secretaries to start preparing for holding the MDCAT 2024 exam.

He has also directed all universities to ensure transparency in the exams.

MDCAT Registration 2024

PMDC is yet to announce the schedule for the registration of MDCAT 2024. It will be updated here as soon as it is announced by the council.