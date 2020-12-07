Faisalabad woman arrested in maid torture case
FAISALABAD – Police have arrested the woman involved in beating up an 11-year-old maid in Faisalabad.
The woman is identified as Samina Rana, has been shifted to the women police station after the arrest. She will produce in court today for the physical remand. She is the daughter of Rana Muneer, the man primary accused in the FIR.
Earlier, Muneer was arrested after CCTV footage of his daughter, son-in-law and another woman beating up the young girl goes viral. The minor was lashed out after she reportedly had a brawl with his children.
He was later granted bail by a special judicial magistrate against Rs100,000 surety.
The case lodged on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
The victim worked as a maid at a house neighbouring Muneer’s on Canal Road. She reportedly stopped Muneer’s grandchildren from hitting her employer’s peacock, after which his family beat her up. They took turns slapping and kicking her before dragging her around by the hair.
The minor girl has been handed over to her parents.
