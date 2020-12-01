When lawyers break the law (VIDEOS)

04:47 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
When lawyers break the law (VIDEOS)
Share

LAHORE – Police have booked a number of lawyers for aerial firing as they celebrated victory in Punjab Bar Association polls over the weekend.

Videos of lawyers, engaging in celebratory gunfire after the announcement of the Punjab bar association office elections for the year 2020, have been making rounds on the social media since last night.

Lawyers can clearly be seen brandishing the weapons and firing aimlessly outside a court in the provincial capital.

While the illegal act landed the lawyers in trouble, with social media users calling it Wukla-Gardi, the police officials are also under fire for being the silent spectators during the whole episode.   

Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on ... 09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020

FAISALABAD – A female lawyer’s video of firing shots into the air went viral on social media, Bol News ...

More From This Category
More than 600 child porn videos recovered in ...
06:52 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
When lawyers break the law (VIDEOS)
04:47 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Chinese Defence minister calls on Pakistan PM ...
03:31 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Toyota reveals price of new Corolla Altis ...
02:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Where is Billion Tree Tsunami Project in KPK, top ...
01:28 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social ...
12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media
12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr