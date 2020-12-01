Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

MANAMA – Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus, Mercedes team and the Sport’s governing body FIA announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old will miss this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

"The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the Sakhir Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said.

FIA added that the driver, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain, is now isolating. "All his contacts have been declared."

The statement further said that “the procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Announcing the unfortunate news, the Mercedes team in a separate statement said that Hamilton will now not be participating in this week’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.