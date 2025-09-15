Latest

Child star Ahmed Shah’s younger brother Umer Shah passes away

By Our Correspondent
11:26 am | Sep 15, 2025
DERA ISMAIL KHAN – The younger brother of social media sensation Ahmed Shah passed away on Monday.

The sad news was shared by Ahmed Shah on Facebook, stating: “This is to inform the little shinning star of our family, Umer Shah has returned to Allah Almighty”.

“I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers,” read the post.

Ahmed did not share the cause of the death but social media users have expressed deep grief over the Umer’s death.

Umer used to appear on television during special Ramazan transmission along with his brother Ahmed Shah. His several clips also went vial on social media due to innocent conversation.

