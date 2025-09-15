‘He left without saying Goodbye’: Khushboo confirms separation from Arbaz Khan

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani film actress Khushboo has publicly spoken about her long-speculated separation from her husband, actor Arbaz Khan, shedding light on years of emotional silence and unanswered questions.

In a recent interview, Khushboo revealed that although the couple never had any major disputes, Arbaz left home without informing anyone—and never returned. “It’s been five years since he left. I still don’t know why he went or where he is,” she said.

Khushboo expressed deep sorrow over Arbaz’s absence, stating, “He meant everything to me. But whenever I needed him in difficult times, he wasn’t there. That still hurts.” Despite confirming their separation, she stopped short of explicitly declaring a divorce.

Reflecting on her role as a wife and mother, she shared, “If I were just a housewife, I would have fulfilled all my responsibilities—and I did. I’ve carried many burdens alone. For the past six months, I’ve stayed home, yet no one asked how I was.”

The actress also disclosed that she has been raising their two sons on her own since Arbaz left. The couple had married in 2000, and speculation about their strained relationship has circulated in the media for years.

Khushboo’s heartfelt revelations have struck a chord with fans and shed light on the personal challenges faced by celebrities behind the scenes.