MediaTek to introduce HyperEngine Game Technology for improved gameplay in Pakistan 

MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company that powers more than 2 billion connected devices a year. It is a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT products. MediaTek has enabled a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD), and wearables.

MediaTek arranged a virtual media briefing regarding its Growth plans and Roadmap in Pakistan on November 24th, 2020. Many media publishers, Tech Influencers, and other media representatives joined via Zoom conference, getting an in-depth brief about the G series chipsets.The brand’s new focus shall be providing the latest gaming technology for consumers in the country.

Mr. Rami Osman, Director MEA, MediaTek shared his views about the future plans that include the agenda to power the next wave of gaming devices in Pakistan. The gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G series family consists of the new MediaTek Helio G95, aimed at premium users, G90 series, G85, G80, G70, G35, and G25 chips. MediaTek expects to launch the first smartphones powered by the G-series chips very soon in Pakistan. MediaTek Helio G-series chips feature HyperEngine Game Technology to deliver sustained performance and longer gameplay.

When asked how MediaTek sees the growth of MediaTek in Pakistan, Rami Osman explained how he saw Pakistan as a very promising global market.“With the current smartphone market size of around 12M units and over 200M population of Pakistan, we foresee the demand for smartphones doubling in the near future aided by innovation in telecom and new-age technologies”.MediaTek plans to help bolster the Telecom sector and increase local manufacturing in order to meet the increasing demand for better speed and faster network.

He further reiterated towards enabling technology democratization in Pakistan by working with local brands to make the jump to smartphone technology easier. About setting up a proper working office in the country, Rami Usman responded “With increasing impetus towards enabling local design and manufacturing companies in Pakistan, to supplement and increase MediaTek’s contribution to the market a regional office will become more and more essential in the coming years.”

Discussing MediaTek’s strategy for the Pakistani market specifically, Rami Osman praised Pakistan for having great potential. MediaTek shall be focusing to “accelerate 2G to 4G migration in association with Operators and Local Brands by creating unique propositions such as the KaiOS Smart Feature Phone running on MediaTek chipset number MT7631. Example: Jazz Digit 4G.” The company shall be introducing“more power-packed and flagship features for phones in the price segment between 100 and 300 USD so that seamless connectivity, voice and video quality can be experienced by everyone within their budget.”

Rami Osman concluded the conference with gratitude. MediaTek shall be exploring strategic partnerships like local manufacturing of TV, Connectivity devices, and Smartphones.Let’s wait and see how MediaTek shall be bringing forward all these promises for the consumers in Pakistan.