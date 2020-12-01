More than 600 child porn videos recovered in Pakistan

GUJRANWALA – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a suspect involved in child pornography during an action in Narowal city of Punjab.

The cybercrime wing of the agency conducted the raid on a tip-off received from Interpol. More than 600 child porn videos have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

A laptop and other electronic devices being used by the suspect, who has been identified as Riaz, have been sent for forensic investigation.

The FIA’s wing said that the arrested suspect was in contact with an international group of child pornography.

A case has been registered against the suspect. The FIA has obtained four-day remand of Riaz from a local court for further interrogation.