Ex-bureaucrat Azam Khan appointed as caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday appointed former provincial chief secretary Azam Khan as the interim chief minister of the country's northwestern region.
The outgoing members of the KP government and the opposition on Friday unanimously nominated former bureaucrat Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister of the region.
KP CM Mahmood Khan and opposition leader Akram Durrani announced the name for the coveted post during a joint presser. Earlier, two others members including Zafarullah Khan and Sahibzada Saeed were also considered.
Khan announced that both sides picked Azam Khan for being a person who is acceptable to all, and further mentioned PTI nominated him after consulting with party leadership.
Earlier in the day, the outgoing CM sent a summary of his appointment to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor.
The recent development comes days after the provincial legislature of KP stood dissolved after the governor signed the CM’s summary for the dissolution of the KP assembly.
Who is Azam Khan?
Former bureaucrat Muhammad Azam Khan completed his education at the University of Peshawar, and then went to Lincoln’s Inn, London to complete his Barrister-at-Law degree.
He served in the Government of Pakistan for years. During his service, he holds crucial portfolios in the Finance, Planning & Development Department and Federal Secretary Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources, and Federal Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs.
Azam Khan also served as the Chief Secretary and Secretary of different ministries in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
