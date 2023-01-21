PM's son Suleman Shehbaz gets clean chit by FIA in money laundering case

LAHORE – Federal Investigators gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz in the money laundering, it emerged on Saturday.
During today’s hearing on Shahbaz’s interim bail application, the Federal Investigation Agency submitted a report, apprising the Special Central Court Lahore about finding no evidence of the allegations against the son of sitting prime minister, and co-accused Tahir Naqvi.
Authorities submitted a charge sheet against Suleman to the extent of the money laundering allegations. In light of the challan submitted by FIA, the court asked Suleman if he wanted to withdraw his guarantees submitted with the Special court in a graft case.
Following the arguments, the court allowed the premier’s son to withdraw his interim bail application. The court also summoned Suleman for a trial next month.
Last year in December, the noted businessman returned to his homeland after four years of self-exile in London as he was accused in a money laundering case registered by the previous government.
On his arrival, the IHC bench granted him 14 days of protective bail and directed him to appear before the special court.
Suleman earlier maintained that he left for UK in 2018 after the case was lodged in 2020, two years after he left his homeland.
Suleman, a businessman by profession, travelled to the UK in 2018 when the anti-graft watchdog lodged cases against him. He earlier mentioned being forced for self-exile, saying fake and manipulated cases were registered against him and his family to facilitate former ruling PTI.
Several PML-N leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif get relief in a money laundering case earlier in October this year as a special court acquitted ruling party members.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
