Suleman Shahbaz declared proclaimed offender in Rs16b money laundering case
LAHORE – A special court on Friday declared Suleman Shahbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, proclaimed offender in a money laundering case.
Lahore Special Court (Central-I) declared suspects Suleman and Tahir Naqvi as proclaimed offenders in the Rs16 billion money laundering case — in which PM Shehbaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz are also suspects.
Judge Ejaz Awan heard the case and also directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to attend the court hearing.
During the proceedings, the court gave exemption to PM Shehbaz Sharif from his personal attendance in the hearing for one day.
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and others appeared before the court.
The court, however, declared Suleman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi as absconders for not turning before the court.
The judge also ordered to gather information regarding their property. After hearing both sides, the court adjourned further hearing till July 30.
In December 2021, the FIA submitted a challan against Shehbaz and Hamza to the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering Rs16 billion in a sugar scam.
According to the FIA report submitted to the court, the investigation team "detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed from 2008-18. The FIA examined a money trail of 17,000 credit transactions."
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Suleman ... 11:25 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – A judicial magistrate on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz, son of PML-N ...
