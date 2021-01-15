Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Suleman Shehbaz in money laundering case
11:25 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – A judicial magistrate on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz, son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, over not appearing before an FIA probe team in money laundering case.
Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari issued the orders on an application filed by FIA.
The agency informed the court that a money laundering case involving over Rs25 billion against Suleman and others.
It added that the accused Suleman Shehbaz was summoned repeatedly but he did not join the investigation.
