911 Helpline now Live across Pakistan to assist citizens in Flood Crisis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered immediate activation of 911 emergency helpline across Pakistan, promising citizens swift assistance in critical situations.

According to officials, 911 service will function even if mobile towers are damaged or down, ensuring that no one is ever left stranded in an emergency. Citizens in distress can now call 911 and receive instant help when every second counts.

Authorities are urging masses to reserve line for real emergencies only, so that those in urgent need can get prompt support without delay.

This bold initiative is part of the government’s larger mission to strengthen emergency response nationwide and guarantee that timely help reaches every corner of the country.