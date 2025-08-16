Trump, Putin leave Alaska moot without Ukraine Deal after high-stakes showdown

MOSCOW – High-Stakes Alaska summit ends without any breakthrough on Ukraine war, as US President Donald Trump and Putin walk away empty-handed with no agreement reached so far.

As the meeting remained under global limelight, Trump and Putin met in Alaska for nearly three hours but left the world guessing. Trump admitted “progress was made” but conceded, “There’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

Two leaders shared warm handshake on the tarmac and maintained a surprisingly friendly demeanor throughout, but refused to answer questions from the press.

Trump urged Ukrainian President Zelensky, was absent from the summit, to negotiate a settlement, offering no details on what blocked an agreement.

Trump praised Putin for claiming the war would never have happened under his leadership, while pointing fingers at President Biden for failing to prevent Russia’s invasion. He called the meeting a 10 out of 10 and teased future talks with both leaders, but the world was left without a concrete resolution.

Putin suggested follow-up summit in Moscow, potentially catching Trump off guard. Experts say Putin emerged as the clear winner, gaining prestige and signaling Russia’s renewed clout on the world stage.

Meanwhile, global eyes remain locked on the tense diplomatic drama, awaiting the next chapter.