PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with Türkiye on its Democracy & National Unity Day

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed solidarity with Türkiye to mark the 6th Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz said, “Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day will always be remembered as an expression of Turkish people's unwavering trust in the leadership of President Erdogan.”

According to him, the day also reflected Turkey’s resolve to protect and uphold democracy.

“May the souls of the martyrs rest in peace!,” he wrote.

On July 15 2016, Turkish Armed Forces attempted a coup d'état against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government.

However, the government of Erdogan quashed the coup attempt and introduced a public holiday to market the day.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government and people of Pakistan reaffirm their solidarity and support for the people and government of the Republic of Turkiye.

Erdogan is set to visit Pakistan in September this year, confirmed the Turkish ambassador to Pakistan on Thursday, adding that multiple agreements are being mulled ahead of the Turkiye president’s visit.

