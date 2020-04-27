Pakistan plans relief package for small traders, unemployed people
Web Desk
03:11 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
Pakistan plans relief package for small traders, unemployed people
Share

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is going to launch a relief package for unemployed people and small business traders, who are facing financial problems due to lockdown that has been imposed to control the coronavirus.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar addressing a media conference following the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) a relief package worth Rs75 billion has been proposed under the Ehsaas program to help daily wagers, and those who have lost their jobs due to the lockdown. 

He said that 4-6 million deserving people, who are not part of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, will be given Rs12,000 each. 

The government is going to set up a web portal for unemployed persons, he said, adding that the people can be able to register themselves through phones. 

Azhar went on to say that the ECC has approved the  Chota Karobar Imdadi Package, under which the government will pay the electricity bills of small traders for three months.

The package will be approved by the federal cabinet. 

More From This Category
PM Imran prays for speedy recovery of Sindh ...
01:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi tests positive for ...
12:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Punjab govt launches 'Smart Sampling' to limit ...
12:06 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
Shibli Faraz takes oath as Federal Minister for ...
11:41 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
Punjab CM Buzdar orders strict crackdown on ...
11:03 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ...
10:36 AM | 28 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani filmmaker wins big at New York Festival 2020
04:25 PM | 27 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr