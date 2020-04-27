Pakistan plans relief package for small traders, unemployed people
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal government is going to launch a relief package for unemployed people and small business traders, who are facing financial problems due to lockdown that has been imposed to control the coronavirus.
Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar addressing a media conference following the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) a relief package worth Rs75 billion has been proposed under the Ehsaas program to help daily wagers, and those who have lost their jobs due to the lockdown.
He said that 4-6 million deserving people, who are not part of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, will be given Rs12,000 each.
The government is going to set up a web portal for unemployed persons, he said, adding that the people can be able to register themselves through phones.
Azhar went on to say that the ECC has approved the Chota Karobar Imdadi Package, under which the government will pay the electricity bills of small traders for three months.
The package will be approved by the federal cabinet.
- PM Imran prays for speedy recovery of Sindh Governor from coronavirus01:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Issuance of agriculture loans underway in Punjab12:53 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi tests positive for COVID-1912:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Punjab govt launches 'Smart Sampling' to limit COVID-19 spread12:06 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Shibli Faraz takes oath as Federal Minister for Information and ...11:41 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ayeza Khan urges fans to make their own face masks at home03:22 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
- These Pakistani celebs have come forward to support Maulana Tariq ...03:14 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
- Anushka to make digital production debut with 'Pataal Lok'02:52 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020